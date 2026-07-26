The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has recalibrated its roadmap for national team selection regarding star all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Medical administrators and national selectors have prioritized the 32-year-old's long-term physical durability, aiming to ensure peak condition for the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup rather than rushing his return for upcoming bilateral fixtures.
Pandya has faced successive physical setbacks following the latter stages of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. A recent low-grade quadriceps strain sidelined him from national duties during India's 50-over assignments against Afghanistan and England. Prior to this minor setback, the all-rounder was making steady progress toward full medical clearance while rehabilitating at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE).
Targeted Rehabilitation and Performance Block Program
Medical staff have structured a specialized "performance block" program for Pandya. This regimen prioritizes sustained conditioning over immediate competitive availability, allowing him to regain top athletic capability without the pressure of approaching series deadlines.
A source familiar with the developments highlighted the status of his recovery and the board's strategic outlook:
"Hardik's recovery had a few hiccups, but it's absolutely fine now," said a source, according to the report.
The overarching goal remains conditioning Pandya to handle high-intensity workloads during the next global tournament cycle, making short-term appearances in bilateral tours secondary.
"The focus is on the 2027 World Cup, where it would be imperative to have a fully fit Hardik," the source said.
"Given his injury record, bilateral white-ball series are not a priority for him at the moment. Also, for the next one year, in the lead-up to the World Cup, he would be used mostly in the 50-over format.
"He has been working on a specific programme and everyone is pretty confident about having him in the top shape at the World Cup," the source added.
Strategic Format Focus and Franchise Rumors
Under this load-management blueprint, Pandya's involvement in national colors will center around the 50-over format over the next 12 months. This approach aims to preserve his bowling workload while maintaining match sharpness in key preparation windows leading up to the multi-nation tournament in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.
Concurrently with his national team recovery, Pandya remains a central subject of IPL trade window speculation, with media reports linking the high-profile all-rounder to potential movements involving franchises such as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.