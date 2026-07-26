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BCCI’s new masterplan: Why Hardik Pandya won't Be picked for upcoming bilateral series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has recalibrated its roadmap for national team selection regarding star all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Medical administrators and national selectors have prioritized the 32-year-old's long-term physical durability.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 11:00 AM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 11:00 AM IST
BCCI’s new masterplan: Why Hardik Pandya won't Be picked for upcoming bilateral series
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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