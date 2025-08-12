BCCI’s Special Training Program Prepares Teen Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Replace Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma

As Indian cricket stands on the brink of a generational transition, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is proactively preparing for the future by nurturing young talents who can carry the legacy of legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Among these promising stars, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi is fast emerging as a key figure in India’s cricketing roadmap. With senior stalwarts inching closer to retirement, the BCCI has initiated a special training program to sharpen Vaibhav’s skills and ready him for the intense demands of international cricket.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: India’s Next Big Cricketing Sensation

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s rise has been meteoric. The teenage prodigy first announced his arrival on the big stage with a sensational 35-ball century in his debut IPL season—making him the youngest centurion in IPL history at just 14 years old. His stellar form extended beyond the IPL as he dominated India’s recent U-19 tour of England, finishing as the leading run-scorer in the one-day series with 355 runs at an astounding average of 71 and a strike rate of 174.02.

Such exploits have caught the eyes of the BCCI, who swiftly brought him into the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for an exclusive, high-performance training program designed to groom him for India’s senior squad.

Specialised Training Program at BCCI’s Center of Excellence

On August 10, Vaibhav joined the BCCI’s Center of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru, where a tailor-made training regimen focuses on enhancing his technical skills and preparing him for real-match scenarios. This is no ordinary training camp—it’s a strategic move by the BCCI to bridge the gap left by the impending retirements of iconic players like Kohli and Rohit.

Manish Ojha, Vaibhav’s childhood coach, shed light on the initiative: “BCCI is looking ahead. The senior players are gradually retiring, and to fill that vacuum, the next batch of youngsters must be fully ready. This training for Vaibhav is part of that process. We pick boys one by one and prepare them accordingly for the demands of international cricket.”

This proactive grooming signals the BCCI’s commitment to sustaining India’s cricketing dominance by ensuring a seamless transition in the squad.

Addressing the Challenge: From Explosive White-Ball Player to Consistent Long-Format Performer

While Vaibhav’s dominance in T20 and one-day formats is unquestionable, his journey toward becoming a reliable red-ball cricketer is still in progress. The young batter’s aggressive style—marked by attacking from the very first ball—has been a huge asset in white-ball cricket. However, his performance in longer formats, such as the recent U-19 red-ball matches during the England tour, indicates room for growth.

Ojha highlights this developmental focus: “He has the ability to attack from the very first ball, which is a huge positive in T20s and one-dayers. You’ve seen it in the IPL, U-19, and Vijay Hazare Trophy. But in longer formats, his performance level drops compared to white-ball cricket. The aim is to raise that consistency—if he plays 10 innings, 7-8 should be impactful.”

This nuanced approach to Vaibhav’s training—balancing explosive aggression with patience and consistency—will be crucial for his success at the highest level.

The Context: Kohli and Rohit’s ODI Future Hangs in Balance

The grooming of Vaibhav Suryavanshi gains added significance amid swirling rumors about the international futures of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Reports from leading media outlets suggest that the upcoming Australia tour could mark their final international appearances, with their place in India’s ODI squad and the 2027 World Cup team contingent on domestic form and fitness.

However, a BCCI official has clarified that the board remains focused on the immediate challenges of the Asia Cup and the preparations for the next year’s T20 World Cup, emphasizing that any decisions about senior players’ retirements will be made judiciously. This backdrop underscores why investing in young talent like Vaibhav is not just a contingency plan but a strategic imperative.