BCCI’s Stern Warning To Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma : Play Vijay Hazare Or Forget The 2027 World Cup!

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly issued a firm directive to former India captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli: participation in domestic one-day cricket is now mandatory if they wish to remain eligible for future ODI selections. According to a report by The Indian Express, both players have been informed by the board and team management that featuring in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 is essential to stay in contention for ODIs and the 2027 World Cup race.

Sources quoted in the report revealed, “The board and team management have conveyed to both of them that they will have to play domestic cricket if they want to play for India. As they’ve retired from two formats, domestic cricket is crucial to maintain match fitness.”

BCCI’s Message to the Senior Duo

Kohli and Rohit returned to international action in the recent three-match ODI series against Australia their first appearance since the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. With both having stepped away from Tests and T20Is, the BCCI expects them to represent their respective state teams in the Vijay Hazare Trophy to stay match-ready and domestically active.

Rohit Sharma has already informed the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) about his potential availability for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, starting November 26. The 2024 T20 World Cup-winning skipper has been training at the Sharad Pawar Indoor Academy in Mumbai. In contrast, Kohli, currently based in London, continues his individual training regimen but hasn’t featured in domestic cricket since his Ranji Trophy appearance earlier this year.

Both stalwarts had announced their retirement from Test cricket before India’s tour of England, marking the end of an illustrious chapter in red-ball cricket.

Gambhir and Agarkar Emphasize Domestic Commitment

Head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar have reportedly reiterated their stance that senior players must participate in domestic competitions whenever they’re not on national duty. The approach is aimed at maintaining a competitive ecosystem, ensuring fitness, and setting a clear benchmark for all players regardless of stature.

The management recently applied a similar principle to India’s Test players, who were asked to feature in an unofficial Test series against South Africa A ahead of their two-match Test series against the Proteas.

What Lies Ahead for Kohli and Rohit

Both stars are expected to feature in India’s home ODI series against South Africa beginning November 30 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Following the series, they will have a brief window to join their respective state teams for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, commencing December 24, 2025.

If they do play, the tight scheduling means Rohit and Kohli may miss the knockout stages should their teams advance deep into the tournament. Afterward, both players are scheduled to rejoin the national camp ahead of the home ODI series against New Zealand starting January 11, 2026.

A Clear Message from the BCCI

The directive underscores BCCI’s renewed focus on domestic cricket as the backbone of player management and national team selection. By insisting that even seasoned campaigners like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli earn their ODI berths through domestic participation, the board is reinforcing its policy of fitness, form, and fairness across all levels of Indian cricket.