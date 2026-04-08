BCCI’s Strict New IPL 2026 Rules: No sitting in front of LED boards, Heavy fines & dugout crackdown

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled a comprehensive new regulatory framework for the 2026 Indian Premier League, effectively converting team dugouts into highly monitored zones. These updated mandates specifically govern the behavior and positioning of non playing squad members, with a particular focus on commercial and broadcast requirements.

Movement Restrictions and Asset Protection

A primary motivation for these changes is the safeguarding of high value commercial equipment. According to Cricbuzz, support staff and players on the bench are now strictly forbidden from sitting or standing in front of LED advertising boards. This rule was established after instances where expensive sponsor signage was damaged during pre match warm ups.

Furthermore, the logistical duties of substitute players have been overhauled. The sponsorship team will now mark designated spots on the field where substitutes must wait before providing hydration or equipment. Every action, including the role of the drinks carrier, has been meticulously mapped by the BCCI to ensure coordinated movement.

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Standardized Travel and Practice Ban

The 2026 directives also enforce a mandatory travel protocol. All players, whether in the starting XI or on the bench, must travel to training sessions exclusively using the official team bus. The use of personal vehicles is explicitly prohibited. While franchises can split travel into two batches to manage large squad sizes, the reliance on official transport remains non negotiable.

Key Changes to Match Day Operations:

Practice Ban: Teams are now entirely prohibited from conducting on field preparations or fitness tests on the main square on scheduled match days.

Restricted Nets: On non match days, training is limited to two nets in the practice area and one side wicket for range hitting.

Pitch Access: Open nets have been abolished, and teams are strictly barred from using an opponent’s assigned pitch even if it is unoccupied.

High Security Zones and Personnel Access

The BCCI has reinforced the professional environment by limiting the access of non accredited individuals. Family members and friends of cricketers are prohibited from traveling in team vehicles and must arrange their own transport to the venue. While they may attend matches, their access is confined to hospitality sections, and the dressing rooms remain a high security zone restricted to accredited staff and players.

Broadcast Compliance: Orange and Purple Caps

To ensure maximum visibility for tournament sponsors and honors, the BCCI has introduced broadcast specific attire rules. Current holders of the Orange Cap and Purple Cap are now required to wear their honorary headwear during matches. While the board prefers they be worn for the entire game, it is mandatory for the caps to be displayed for at least the first two overs of every innings to ensure camera coverage.

Presentation Ceremony Etiquette

In a move to maintain a polished aesthetic, the BCCI has banned specific items of clothing from post match presentation ceremonies.

Banned Items: Sleeveless jerseys and floppy hats.

Requirement: Players must maintain a standardized team appearance during official broadcast moments.

Penalties: The board has adopted a "zero tolerance" policy. Initial violations will result in a formal warning, while subsequent offenses will lead to heavy financial fines.