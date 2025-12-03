BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia And Rohit Sharma Unveil India’s New T20 World Cup 2026 Jersey
The launch took place during the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match in Raipur, generating massive excitement among fans as the Men in Blue revealed their fresh look for the upcoming global tournament.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially unveiled the Indian cricket team’s new jersey for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The launch took place during the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match in Raipur, generating massive excitement among fans as the Men in Blue revealed their fresh look for the upcoming global tournament.
A Modern Look with Heritage Elements
The new kit features a deep blue base paired with prominent saffron detailing, symbolising a blend of India’s cricketing heritage and a bold modern identity. The BCCI emphasised that this design represents pride, passion, and the responsibility of competing on home soil.
Former captain Rohit Sharma, who led the reveal, described the jersey as a visual symbol of confidence and national belief heading into one of India’s most anticipated tournaments.
India Ready as Co-Hosts
India will co-host the T20 World Cup 2026 alongside Sri Lanka, making the jersey even more meaningful with home advantage in play. The tournament will run from February 7 to March 8, 2026, and India is set to open their campaign at Wankhede Stadium.
What’s Next: T20 World Cup 2026 Kickoff & India’s Path
The T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to begin on 7 February 2026 and conclude on 8 March 2026. India, as one of the host nations, will open its campaign against the USA at Wankhede Stadium, and will also face Pakistan, the Netherlands and Namibia in Group A.
By unveiling the jersey now, the BCCI has started the final leg of India’s build-up, aligning players, fans, and national pride toward the global extravaganza.
