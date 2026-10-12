Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia dismisses reports of India-Sri Lanka ODI shifting from New Delhi to Ahmedabad

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia dismisses reports of India-Sri Lanka ODI shifting from New Delhi to Ahmedabad

The clarification from BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia comes amid reports regarding the non-availability of the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where the DDCA is currently undertaking major infrastructure overhauls, including installing a modern drainage system and relaying pitches and the outfield.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 04:04 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 04:04 PM IST
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia dismisses reports of India-Sri Lanka ODI shifting from New Delhi to Ahmedabad
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia dismisses reports of India-Sri Lanka ODI shifting from New Delhi to Ahmedabad
2
3
4
5