/BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia dismisses reports of India-Sri Lanka ODI shifting from New Delhi to Ahmedabad

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia on Monday denied reports claiming that the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka, originally scheduled to be held in the national capital on December 13, has been moved to Ahmedabad.



The clarification comes amid reports regarding the non-availability of the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) is currently undertaking major infrastructure overhauls, including the installation of a modern drainage system along with the relaying of pitches and outfield.