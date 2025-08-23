BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Responds As Online Gaming Bill Threatens Dream11 Jersey Deal

Following the new law banning real-money gaming, Dream11 has discontinued all paid contests and announced a bold pivot to a free-to-play, social gaming model to comply with the regulation.

Online Gaming Bill Overview

Passed by both houses of Parliament and awaiting presidential assent, the Online Gaming Act criminalizes real-money games, regardless of whether they are fantasy or betting-based. Offenders face up to three years in prison and fines up to Rs 1 crore, as the government addresses the risks of addiction and financial harm.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Regulatory Reaction & Industry Fallout

Apart from Dream11, other platforms such as MPL, My11Circle, and PokerBaazi have also halted real-money gaming operations in compliance with the new law. Moreover, industry associations have warned that such a blanket ban might cause Rs 20,000 crore in lost tax revenue annually and push users towards unregulated overseas platforms.

BCCI’s Stance on Dream11 Sponsorship

Dream11 signed a Rs 358 crore three-year sponsorship deal with the BCCI in July 2023, making it the official Team India jersey sponsor through March 2026. But when asked about Dream11’s future as a sponsor, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia emphasized the Board’s commitment to legal compliance: “If it’s not permissible, we’ll not do anything. The BCCI will follow every policy of the country that the central government frames.”

Broader Impact on Sports Sponsorship

The ban is expected to create a vacuum in Indian sports funding. Fantasy gaming companies have heavily sponsored cricket, kabaddi, football, and various regional leagues. Analysts warn that the absence of these sponsors could destabilize the financial lifeline of numerous sporting ventures.

What Lies Ahead for BCCI?

The BCCI might head into the Asia Cup 2025 (starting September 9) without a jersey sponsor if Dream11 is deemed non-compliant. The Board isn’t planning a short-term replacement and may continue without a lead sponsor if necessary. If required, the BCCI could open bidding for new sponsorship, potential contenders include Tata, Reliance (Jio), Adani, or fintech startups.