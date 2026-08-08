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BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia to meet VVS Laxman over India’s Injury crisis

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia will meet VVS Laxman in Bengaluru to review India’s growing injury crisis. The meeting will assess rehabilitation plans as several key players remain sidelined ahead of upcoming Tests.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 11:07 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 11:07 PM IST
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia to meet VVS Laxman over India’s Injury crisis
Image Credit: IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia to meet VVS Laxman over India’s Injury crisis
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