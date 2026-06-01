BCCI Secretary makes big promise for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after record-breaking IPL 2026 season; 'We will do everything...'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia has heaped praise on Rajasthan Royals youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi following his record-breaking IPL 2026 campaign, while also congratulating Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for successfully defending their title.

Speaking after the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad, Saikia hailed the 15-year-old batting sensation and assured that the BCCI would support his development as he continues his rapid rise in Indian cricket. "It was a wonderful season. I hope all the fans have a lovely time during this IPL, and congratulations to RCB for winning the tournament consecutively twice. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a wonderful player coming up, and he has a bright future. BCCI will do everything to get him to the highest level of cricket," Saikia said.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates IPL history

The Rajasthan Royals star enjoyed one of the most remarkable seasons in IPL history. Sooryavanshi finished IPL 2026 as the tournament's highest run-scorer with 776 runs while maintaining a stunning strike rate of 237.30.

At just 15 years and 65 days old, he became the youngest-ever Orange Cap winner in IPL history, surpassing the previous record held by Sai Sudharsan, who won the award in 2025 at the age of 23 years and 231 days.

The teenager's amazing campaign also helped him earn multiple titles, including the Most Valuable Player award and the Emerging Player of the Season award.

ALSO READ: Rajat Patidar creates history; becomes 3rd captain after MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma to win back-to-back IPL titles

RCB defend IPL crown in style

While Sooryavanshi dominated the individual awards charts, RCB once again proved why they have become one of the most consistent teams in the competition.

The Rajat Patidar-led side defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium to secure their second consecutive IPL title. With the victory, RCB became only the third franchise after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians to win back-to-back IPL championships.

RCB's bowlers laid the platform for success by restricting Gujarat Titans to 155/8 in 20 overs. Rasikh Dar Salam starred with figures of 3/27, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood chipped in with two wickets each.

In response, Virat Kohli anchored the chase with an unbeaten 75 off 42 deliveries. His match-winning innings, which included nine fours and three sixes, helped RCB reach the target with two overs remaining and earned him the Player of the Match award.