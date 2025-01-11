BCCI Seeks ICC Extension: Lack Of Clarity On Mohammed Shami And Champions Trophy Squad?

As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) approaches the deadline to finalize the Champions Trophy squad, veteran pacer Mohammed Shami's fitness update comes as a major boost for the team. Shami, who had been sidelined due to ankle injuries, is reportedly on the verge of a return to India’s ODI squad. He is expected to feature in the upcoming series against England and, if his comeback goes as planned, could secure a spot in the Champions Trophy lineup.

Shami, however, is unlikely to make a return to the T20I squad for the England series, according to a report by Cricbuzz. While his participation in ODIs looks promising, his T20I inclusion remains uncertain. The 33-year-old has been actively playing domestic white-ball cricket, representing Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His last international appearance for India came during the ODI World Cup 2023 in October-November, after which injuries ruled him out of action.

The Sports Science wing of the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru is believed to have either cleared Shami’s fitness or will do so shortly, paving the way for his return. Though he missed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to fitness issues, the selectors appear optimistic about his readiness for the ODIs against England and the Champions Trophy.

BCCI Seeks ICC Extension for Squad Announcement

Reports indicate that the BCCI has requested an extension from the ICC for the Champions Trophy squad announcement. Teams are generally allowed to make changes up to one month after the provisional squad submission. However, the Indian board seems to be taking additional time to finalize its roster for the marquee tournament, which will be held in Pakistan and the UAE.

The T20I squad for the England series, however, is expected to be announced shortly. England and India are scheduled to face off in five T20Is and three ODIs in the coming weeks. The T20I series begins on January 22, followed by the ODIs on February 6, 9, and 12.

Shami’s Road to Recovery

Shami’s return is a significant development for India’s pace attack, especially considering his vast experience in ODIs. His journey back from injury has not been easy, with minor setbacks delaying his fitness clearance. While he narrowly missed the chance to join the team for the Australia series, his recent performances in domestic cricket have reassured the selectors of his readiness.

Shami’s inclusion in the Champions Trophy squad would not only bolster India’s pace department but also provide valuable experience in a tournament that demands composure under pressure. With the BCCI carefully assessing its options and considering the fitness of key players, Shami’s return could mark a turning point in India’s preparation for the Champions Trophy and beyond.

As fans eagerly await the squad announcements, all eyes will be on Shami’s performances in the England ODI series, which could cement his place in India’s plans for 2025.