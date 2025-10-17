BCCI Selector Ajit Agarkar Explains The Omission Of Mohammed Shami From India’s Squad

According to Agarkar, Shami’s current fitness and match-readiness were primary factors in the decision. Shami, sidelined since the 2025 Champions Trophy, has not featured in competitive cricket in recent times. Agarkar stressed that selectors prioritise players who are fully prepared to perform at the highest level, especially in high-stakes series.

"If he says that to me, I will probably answer that. I mean, if he were here, I would probably do that. I am not quite sure what he said on social media. Maybe if I read that, I might give him a call, but my phone is always on for all the players. I have had multiple chats with him over the last few months, but I don't want to try and give you a headline here," Agarkar said.

"He has been an incredible performer for India. If he said something, maybe that is a conversation for me to have with him or him to have with me. But even before England, we said if he was fit, he would have been on the plane. Unfortunately, he wasn't, and our domestic season has just started. We will see if he is fit enough and where it goes. We will find out in a couple of more games. If he is bowling well, why would you not want to have someone like Shami? But what we have found in the last six or seven months, unfortunately, his fitness wasn't there," he added.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Shami’s Perspective and the Road Ahead

Despite his omission, Shami has expressed frustration over the lack of communication regarding his fitness. Though he has participated in domestic tournaments like the Ranji Trophy, clarity between players and selectors could be improved.

The upcoming series against Australia is crucial as India prepares for the 2027 ICC World Cup. Agarkar reiterated that selection is based on current form, fitness, and match readiness, reflecting the competitive nature of Indian cricket.

As the series approaches, attention will focus on Shami’s recovery and potential return to the national squad, alongside India’s performance against a strong Australian lineup.