BCCI Selector Race: Pragyan Ojha and RP Singh Edge Ahead of Praveen Kumar, Others

Former Indian internationals Pragyan Ojha and RP Singh have emerged as leading contenders to become the next national selectors for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The two ex-cricketers, both of whom enjoyed decorated stints with Team India, are in line to replace outgoing selectors Subroto Banerjee (Central Zone) and S. Sharath (South Zone).

BCCI’s Search for New Selectors

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Last month, the BCCI invited applications for two national selector positions. The eligibility criteria required candidates to have played a minimum of:

Seven Test matches, or

30 First-Class matches, or

10 ODIs and 20 First-Class matches

Additionally, the applicant must have retired from professional cricket at least five years prior and not served on any BCCI cricket committee for a combined period of five years.

However, the Indian board reportedly received a lukewarm response from big-name ex-players, leaving the path clearer for Ojha and Singh.

RP Singh: World Cup Winner and Proven Performer

Former left-arm pacer Rudra Pratap Singh, who played for India between 2005 and 2011, brings significant international experience to the table. Singh featured in 14 Test matches, 58 ODIs, and 10 T20Is, and was an integral part of the historic 2007 T20 World Cup-winning squad under MS Dhoni’s captaincy.

Known for his ability to swing the new ball, Singh was also India’s highest wicket-taker in the 2007 World T20. His experience across formats and exposure to high-pressure tournaments add weight to his candidature as a national selector.

Pragyan Ojha: Match-Winner and Trusted Spinner

On the other hand, Pragyan Ojha, India’s left-arm spinner, represented the country from 2008 to 2013. He played 24 Test matches, 18 ODIs, and six T20Is, finishing his career with memorable performances. His last international appearance came during Sachin Tendulkar’s farewell Test in Mumbai (2013), where Ojha bagged 10 wickets and earned the Player of the Match award.

Ojha also brings leadership experience, having served as the president of the Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA), which gave him administrative exposure and insight into player-related matters.

Other Contenders in the Fray

While Ojha and Singh remain front-runners, other applicants include former India pacer Praveen Kumar, ex-Uttar Pradesh bowler Ashish Winston Zaidi, and Himachal Pradesh’s Shakti Singh. Despite their applications, reports suggest that the duo of Ojha and Singh are better placed to secure the two available spots.

Selection Process and Next Steps

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe, and Sulakshna Naik, will conduct interviews and shortlist candidates. Their recommendations will then be forwarded to the BCCI office-bearers for final approval.

Once appointed, the new selectors will join the panel led by Ajit Agarkar, the current chief selector. The committee plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of Indian cricket by overseeing team selections across formats, identifying emerging talent, and making crucial calls during major tournaments.

Why This Appointment Matters

The next phase of Indian cricket comes with significant challenges—transitioning senior players, grooming youngsters for the 2027 World Cup cycle, and managing workload in an era of packed schedules. With Ojha’s spin-bowling expertise and Singh’s fast-bowling insights, the BCCI could strike a balance that strengthens India’s selection ecosystem.

Their potential inclusion also reflects a broader trend: former players who have recently been part of the system, either in commentary, domestic cricket, or administration, are increasingly being considered for decision-making roles.