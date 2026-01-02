BCCI Set To Bring Nicholas Lee As India Women’s Strength And Conditioning Coach After WPL

Advertisement
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to appoint seasoned performance specialist Nicholas Lee as the new strength and conditioning coach of the Indian women’s cricket team. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2026, 04:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to appoint seasoned performance specialist Nicholas Lee as the new strength and conditioning coach of the Indian women’s cricket team, marking another significant step in strengthening the side’s backroom staff ahead of a packed international calendar.

According to multiple reports, Lee will officially take over the role after the conclusion of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026, which is scheduled to run from January 9 to February 5. His appointment comes at a crucial time as the Indian women’s team prepares for major overseas assignments, including a demanding tour of Australia later this year.

A Strategic Appointment Ahead of Major Challenges

The Indian women’s team is entering a phase where fitness, workload management, and injury prevention will play a decisive role, especially with back-to-back international tournaments lined up. The BCCI’s decision to rope in an experienced high-performance expert like Nicholas Lee underlines its intent to raise fitness standards in line with top global teams.

The team is scheduled to tour Australia from mid-February to early March, a tour that will test players’ endurance and conditioning. Lee’s arrival is expected to ensure the squad is physically primed to handle the rigours of long tours and high-intensity cricket.

Who Is Nicholas Lee?

Nicholas Lee is a well-respected name in international cricket’s strength and conditioning circuit. Over the years, he has worked with multiple international teams and franchises, building a reputation for designing modern, data-driven fitness programmes.

His notable stints include:

  • Afghanistan Men’s National Team - Served as strength and conditioning coach from 2024 to 2025
  • Bangladesh Cricket Board - Worked as Head of Physical Performance between 2020 and 2024
  • Sri Lanka Men’s Team - Part of the support staff from 2016 to 2020
  • Sussex County Cricket Club - Earlier experience in English domestic cricket
  • Gulf Giants (ILT20) - Most recently associated with the franchise in the UAE league

Lee also has experience as a professional cricketer, having played 13 first-class matches during his playing career — a background that adds practical insight to his coaching philosophy.

Focus on Fitness, Injury Prevention and Longevity

One of the key reasons behind Lee’s appointment is his proven track record in managing player workloads and reducing injury risks across formats. With the women’s game becoming increasingly fast-paced, strength, conditioning, and recovery have become essential pillars of performance.

The Indian women’s setup, which has witnessed recurring injury concerns in recent years, is expected to benefit from Lee’s scientific approach to training, recovery cycles, and match preparedness.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News

