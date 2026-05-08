BCCI set to sack Suryakumar Yadav, this IPL skipper emerges as frontrunner for India's next T20I captain: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly preparing for a significant leadership transition within the T20I format. According to media sources Suryakumar Yadav is expected to be removed from his role as India’s captain and replaced by Shreyas Iyer.

Leadership Shift Despite World Cup Success

Even though Suryakumar Yadav guided the Indian team to the T20 World Cup 2026 championship, the selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, is reportedly ready to move in a different direction. Shreyas Iyer has become the primary candidate for the captaincy following his standout leadership of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) during the IPL 2026 season.

In addition to the captaincy change, the BCCI intends to integrate fresh young talent into the T20I roster. This overhaul is planned ahead of India’s upcoming tours of Ireland and England, which will follow the conclusion of the IPL.

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Concerns Over Form and Fitness

A report from the Times of India indicates that the selection committee has "run out of patience" regarding Suryakumar’s recent struggles with the bat. His performance in IPL 2026 has been underwhelming, with only 195 runs recorded across 10 matches for the Mumbai Indians (MI). Beyond the captaincy, there are even doubts regarding his inclusion in the squad as a pure batter.

Sources within the BCCI and Team India have also disclosed that Suryakumar has been dealing with a persistent wrist injury, reportedly playing through significant pain and discomfort.

The Rise of Shreyas Iyer

In contrast to Suryakumar’s struggles, Shreyas Iyer has enjoyed a successful IPL campaign. He led the Punjab Kings to six victories in their opening seven matches while contributing 333 runs in nine innings.

While Shreyas Iyer is now the frontrunner for the leadership role, it is noted that he hasn't participated in a T20I for India since December 2023. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav maintains a record of never having lost a T20I series since inheriting the captaincy from Rohit Sharma.

Summary of Reported Changes

Captaincy: Shreyas Iyer is the lead candidate to replace Suryakumar Yadav.

Squad Strategy: A focus on blooding younger players for the Ireland and England tours.

Performance Issues: Suryakumar’s dip in form and a lingering wrist injury are cited as primary factors.

Selection Status: Suryakumar’s position in the T20I squad as a specialist batter is currently under review.