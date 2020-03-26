BCCI shares 'friendly guide' to battle coronavirus amid 21-day lockdown

As India continues their fight against coronavirus amid 21-day lockdown, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday come up with a 'friendly guide' which the citizens can follow to stop the further spread of the deadly COVID-19.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the country's cricket board shared a series of cricket references in order to guide its fans how to tackle the novel virus.

The BCCI posted a picture of former Indian skipper and wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni with a caption, "How to battle Coronavirus - A friendly Guide."

How to battle Coronavirus - A friendly Guide pic.twitter.com/wbtpSMte6t — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2020

The tweet was followed by a series of other witty tweets in which the BCCI issued some guidelines for their followers.

The do's and don'ts listed by the BCCI are as follows:

• Stay indoors, don't venture out

Stay indoors

DO NOT venture out pic.twitter.com/9AXCrOIeLG — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2020

• If you have to get out, maintain distance

If you HAVE to get out, maintain distance pic.twitter.com/0EVcwlGntX — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2020

• Ensure you have a clean and safe pair of hands

Ensure you have a clean and safe pair of hands pic.twitter.com/g2y1A6E5fu — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2020

• Help with household chores

Help with household chores pic.twitter.com/BJApOZ99Fu — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2020

• Pass on important information to everyone

Pass on important information to everyone pic.twitter.com/AqghBblgif — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2020

• Emerge victorious together

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation for the second time in a week and announced a lockdown of 21 days in the entire country till April 14 to curb the rising graph of the deadly pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19).

PM Modi, however, mentioned that essential services like milk, vegetables, groceries, medicines will continue to function.

Notably, all the cricket activities across the world have come to standstill due to fear of coronavirus. The three-match ODI series between India and South Africa slated to take place from March 12 to 18 was called off recently, while the BCCI decided to postpone the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) till April 15 amid coronavirus pandemic.