BCCI shares video of 'in-house rockstar' Jemimah Rodrigues amid coronavirus lockdown--Watch

While all the international cricket activities across the world are at standstill due to coronavirus pandemic, Indian women's cricket team all-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues is showcasing her singing and ukulele skills amid this forced break.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to its official Twitter handle and posted a video of Rodrigues asking everyone to begin their Sunday on a musical note.

For the same, she has released a video in which she could be seen singing Bollywood popular song ' Chand Sa Roshan Chehra' from movie, Kashmir Ki Kali.

Along with the video, the BCCI asked its followers to get ready to mesmerize with in-house rockstar Rodriguese.

"Begin your Sunday on a musical note courtesy Lil J! Get ready to be mesmerized as our in-house rockstar @JemiRodrigues shows off her singing and ukulele skills," the BCCI wrote.

In the video, Jemimah not only put together a retro mashup but was also seen playing an ukulela.

Jemimah was a part of the Indian women's cricket team that made it to the final of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2019 in Australia. India went on to suffer an 85-run defeat at the hands of Australia in the summit showdown at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on March 8.

These days, the cricketers are quite active on social media due to the coronavirus lockdown. From spreading awareness regarding COVID-19 to sharing their day-to-day activities, players are making sure to keep their fans entertained.

Earlier, the Indian women team's tour of four ODIs and two T20Is against England slated to start on June 25 were postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.