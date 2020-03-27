BCCI shares video of Rishabh Pant's indoor workout session amid coronavirus lockdown--Watch

At a time when all the cricket activities across the globe have come to standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is making sure to keep himself fit during this forced break from the game.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently took to its official Twitter handle and posted a video of Pant wherein the Indian cricketer could be seen doing planks, push-ups and running on the treadmill amid the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday due to COVID-19 fear.

While sharing a video of Pant exercising during self-isolation, the BCCI wrote, "Indoor workout featuring @RishabhPant17 #StayHomeStaySafe."

These days, the cricketers have become quite active on social media due to the coronavirus lockdown. From spreading awareness regarding COVID-19 to sharing their day-to-day activities, players are making sure to keep their fans entertained.

Earlier this week, India opener Shikhar Dhawan posted a video showing how he is tolerating the tantrums of wife Ayesha while staying at home

In the hilarious video, Dhawan could be seen washing clothes and cleaning the washroom while his better half is busy talking to her friends on phone. The tune of Bollywood hit `Jab se hui hai shaadi' is playing in the background making the video all the more hilarious.

Earlier,the three-match ODI series between India and South Africa slated to take place from March 12 to 18 was called off recently, while the BCCI decided to postpone the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) till April 15 amid coronavirus pandemic.