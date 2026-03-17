BCCI ‘snubs’ Rohit Sharma? Massive Naman Awards blunder sparks fury, Shubman Gill caught in firestorm

The BCCI found itself in the middle of a social media storm after a major on-screen error at the Naman Awards 2026 wrongly credited Shubman Gill as India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025-winning captain. In reality, Rohit Sharma led India to that title, and the visual slip triggered immediate backlash from fans who accused the board of undermining his legacy. The controversy, though rooted in a likely technical mistake, has opened up a larger debate around leadership transition, narrative control, and how Indian cricket is positioning its future.

During a presentation segment highlighting Shubman Gill’s achievements, the broadcast graphic labelled him as the “Champions Trophy 2025 Winning Captain.”

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That is factually incorrect.

Rohit Sharma captained India to the Champions Trophy title

Gill was part of the squad and a key performer, not the captain

The error appeared on the official event broadcast, amplifying its visibility

Within minutes, screenshots went viral, and fans began calling out the mistake across platforms.

Why are fans angry with BCCI?

The outrage isn’t just about a typo. It’s about perception.

Fans interpreted the error as:

Disrespect towards Rohit Sharma’s captaincy legacy

An attempt to “rewrite history”

Evidence of bias towards the next generation, especially Gill

Phrases like “Don’t erase Rohit’s achievements” and “This is unacceptable” trended online, reflecting how emotionally charged leadership narratives in Indian cricket can get.

From a fan psychology standpoint, captaincy is not just a role, it’s identity, legacy, and memory stitched together. When that is misrepresented publicly, backlash is inevitable.

How is Shubman Gill involved?

Interestingly, Shubman Gill is more collateral than culprit here.

He had no role in the graphic error

He was being honoured for his performances, including winning the Polly Umrigar Award

However, his growing stature as India’s current ODI and Test captain pulled him into the controversy

Gill represents the future. Rohit represents a successful past. The moment those timelines overlap incorrectly, even by accident, it creates friction.

Bigger context: India’s leadership transition

This incident has gained traction because it aligns with a broader shift in Indian cricket:

Rohit Sharma led India to major ICC success

Post that, leadership has transitioned to Shubman Gill in ODIs and Tests

Suryakumar Yadav leads the T20I side

This is a classic generational shift, similar to:

Dhoni to Kohli

Kohli to Rohit

Now Rohit to Gill

Transitions are rarely smooth in public perception. Even small symbolic errors can become flashpoints.

Did BCCI respond?

Reports suggest that:

The incorrect visuals were quickly corrected or removed

No formal statement was issued at the time

From a crisis management lens, this looks like a technical oversight rather than institutional intent. But in the age of screenshots, corrections often arrive too late to control narratives.