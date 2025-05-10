BCCI To Announce New Test Captain On THIS Date After Rohit Sharma’s Retirement

In a major development for Indian cricket, Rohit Sharma has officially announced his retirement from Test cricket via an Instagram Story, marking the end of a significant era. With this announcement, the BCCI and national selectors have initiated discussions to name a new Test captain and identify Rohit’s replacement at the top of the order alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal.

According to Cricbuzz Reports, a key selection committee meeting is expected to take place ahead of the Test squad announcement, which is tentatively scheduled for May 23. While the venue for the meeting is yet to be confirmed, the BCCI also plans to hold a media conference to introduce India’s new red-ball captain.

Meanwhile, the India A squad for the upcoming England tour is expected to be finalized in the next couple of days, offering young players a platform to step up.

Rohit's decision follows a high-level meeting held in Mumbai on Monday, where selectors conducted a detailed review of his recent Test performances and future role in the team. Concerns over his red-ball form and the need to transition leadership to a younger figure reportedly played a central role in this decision.

Among the front-runners for captaincy is Shubman Gill, a rising star seen as the future of Indian cricket. However, it may be challenging for the young captain to lead the team in English conditions. There is a possibility that BCCI will hold Virat’s decision to retire as his experience will be important for the England tour.