/BCCI to decide Ajit Agarkar’s future as Chief selector within next 15 days

The BCCI has also introduced a merit-based promotion and demotion mechanism to foster accountability among match officials. “Those who will be doing good, 10 umpires will be upgraded to the next level. Those umpires who are at the upper level, if they are not performing up to that level or they are a satisfactory level, they will be downgraded. 10 umpires will go up, 10 umpires will go down,” he added.