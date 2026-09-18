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BCCI to decide Ajit Agarkar’s future as Chief selector within next 15 days

The BCCI will decide Ajit Agarkar’s future as senior men’s chief selector within the next 15 days. Agarkar’s current term ends on October 4, with India preparing for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 10:46 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 10:47 PM IST
BCCI to decide Ajit Agarkar’s future as Chief selector within next 15 days
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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BCCI to decide Ajit Agarkar’s future as Chief selector within next 15 days
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