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BCCI to revamp India support staff after Ryan Ten Doeschate, T Dilip's contracts expire

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to replace Ryan Ten Doeschate and T Dilip, two key members of the Indian support staff as their contracts are already over, thus ending undue speculation over the matter.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 09:47 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 09:47 PM IST
BCCI to revamp India support staff after Ryan Ten Doeschate, T Dilip's contracts expire
Image Credit: dilip.tk19/Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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