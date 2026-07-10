Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /BCCI to review India's T20I team after England series debacle; check inside details

BCCI to review India's T20I team after England series debacle; check inside details

Shreyas Iyer-led India, the current Men’s T20 World Cup holders, suffered a heavy nine-wicket defeat to England in Bristol on Thursday, handing the hosts an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 09:47 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 09:47 PM IST
BCCI to review India's T20I team after England series debacle; check inside details
Image Credit: BCCI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
BCCI to review India's T20I team after England series debacle; check inside details
Team India3 min ago
2
Indian Navy29 min ago
3
US-Iran talks30 min ago
4
The Odyssey42 min ago
5
Bihar Bypoll43 min ago