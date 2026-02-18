Advertisement
AUSTRALIA T20 WORLD CUP EXIT

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla reacts as Australia crash out of T20 World Cup

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice president Rajeev Shukla has reacted to Australia’s unexpected elimination from the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 01:41 PM IST
BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla reacts as Australia crash out of T20 World CupImage Credit:- X

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice president Rajeev Shukla has reacted to Australia’s unexpected elimination from the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, saying the result showcases the unpredictable nature of the game. Taking to the social media platform X, Shukla expressed surprise at the early exit of the Mitchell Marsh-led Australian side, which entered the tournament as one of the strong contenders.

“Australia is out of the World Cup. People never imagined it. This is the true beauty of cricket,” Shukla wrote, emphasising how unexpected results make the sport exciting for fans worldwide.

Rain-Affected Match Seals Australia’s Fate

Australia’s campaign ended after Zimbabwe qualified for the Super Eight stage following their Group B clash against Ireland in Pallekele, which was abandoned due to rain on Tuesday. The washout resulted in both teams sharing points, a scenario that worked in Zimbabwe’s favour while simultaneously ending the hopes of Australia and Ireland in the tournament.

Points Table Scenario Explained

With the abandoned match, Zimbabwe moved to five points from three matches. Australia, on the other hand, have only two points and cannot overtake Sikandar Raza’s side even if they win their final group fixture against Oman on Friday. Zimbabwe currently sit second in Group B, just behind co-hosts Sri Lanka, who confirmed their Super Eight qualification after defeating Australia by eight wickets earlier in the competition.

Zimbabwe have been one of the standout teams of the tournament so far. They registered a memorable 23-run victory over Australia and also secured a convincing win against Oman in their opening match. Their consistent performances ensured a deserved place in the Super Eight stage.

Super Eight Group Confirmed

Zimbabwe have been placed in Super Eight Group G1 alongside India, South Africa, and the West Indies, with matches scheduled to be played in India. Australia’s early elimination has emerged as one of the biggest upsets of the tournament, once again proving that in cricket, reputation alone does not guarantee success.

Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

