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BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla backs youngsters, predicts India will win 2027 ODI World Cup

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla said India is giving ample opportunities to young players and expressed confidence in the team’s preparations. Shukla also backed the Men in Blue to win the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 05:31 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 05:31 PM IST
BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla backs youngsters, predicts India will win 2027 ODI World Cup
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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