BCCI vs Team India: No families allowed at T20 World Cup 2026

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has rejected Team India players’ request to allow families to stay with them during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, reinforcing a policy introduced after recent overseas setbacks. Despite an approach from the Indian team management seeking clarity on whether wives and fiancées could travel and stay with players, the board has stood firm. Families may travel independently, but they will not be accommodated with the squad.

With the T20 World Cup already underway and India defending the title on home soil and abroad, the decision has reignited debate around player well-being versus team discipline. It also signals how seriously the BCCI views preparation and focus during global tournaments, especially after lessons learned from the last two seasons.

What the policy says

According to a report by The Indian Express, the BCCI clarified to the team management that: Families will not stay with players during the World Cup. Players are free to make separate arrangements for family travel. The existing tour policy remains unchanged. Under the current rules, families are permitted for a maximum of 14 days only if an overseas tour lasts more than 45 days. The T20 World Cup does not meet that threshold.

Background: how the rule came into force

The stricter stance dates back to India’s 1-3 loss to Australia in the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy. Post series reviews revealed that some players missed internal meetings and planning sessions due to personal commitments with families. The BCCI viewed this as a dilution of team culture during high pressure tours. In January 2025, the board formalised the restriction, rolling back the relaxed COVID-era norms when families were allowed to stay for extended periods on tour.

Logistics inside the World Cup bubble

While families are barred from staying with the squad, the BCCI has ensured controlled comfort for players: The team is travelling via private charter flights across venues. Players have access to personal chefs. Chefs are housed at nearby hotels and meals are delivered to the team hotel. The setup is designed to balance performance needs with dietary and recovery requirements, without breaking the team bubble.

India’s campaign so far

India began their title defence with a win against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium, with captain Suryakumar Yadav leading from the front. The group stage includes three matches in India before a high profile clash against Pakistan in Colombo on February 15. India’s next fixture is against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, a game expected to test bench strength and rotation plans.