'BCCI Will Decide My Future, I Am Same Guy Who Got Champion Trophy' : Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On His Future As Head Coach

After India was hammered by 408 runs by South Africa in the second Test at Guwahati, head coach Gautam Gambhir faced the media with blunt honesty. When asked if he still thinks he’s the right man for India’s Test team, Gambhir didn’t dodge the question:

“It is up to the BCCI to decide my future. But I am the same guy who got you results in England and was coach for Champions Trophy.”

He reminded everyone of India’s Champions Trophy triumph and the tough 2-2 draw in England earlier this year, showing he’s done it before under pressure.

Gambhir didn’t shy away from taking responsibility for the collapse:

“The blame lies with everyone and starts with me.”

He slammed the team’s second-innings meltdown:

“We need to play better. From 95/1 to 122/7 is not acceptable. You don’t blame any individual or any particular shot. Blame lies with everyone. I never blamed individuals and won’t do it going forward.”

The numbers make for grim reading. India’s 0-2 loss to South Africa adds to a worrying home trend:

Clean-sweeps for India in Tests at home

0-2 vs SA, 2000

0-3 vs NZ, 2024

0-2 vs SA, 2025

Home series for India with no individual hundred

vs NZ, 1969/70

vs NZ, 1995/96

vs SA, 2025/26

In these two recent games, Indian batters averaged just 15.23—the second-lowest for them in any Test series, after 12.42 on the 2002/03 New Zealand tour.

India’s biggest Test defeats (by runs)

408 runs vs SA, Guwahati, 2025

342 runs vs AUS, Nagpur, 2004

341 runs vs PAK, Karachi, 2006

337 runs vs AUS, Melbourne, 2007

333 runs vs AUS, Pune, 2017

329 runs vs SA, Kolkata, 1996

For South Africa, this was their second-biggest victory margin in India by runs, after 492 against Australia in Johannesburg, 2018. It also marks only their second Test series win in India, the first being a 2-0 sweep under Hansie Cronje in 2000.

India’s two home series losses in two years—0-3 vs New Zealand in 2024 and 0-2 vs South Africa now—stand out in history. Since the 0-2 drubbing by South Africa in 2000, India had lost only two home series before last year: against Australia in 2004 and England in 2012.