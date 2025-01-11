BCCI Will Name Indian Squad For ICC Champions Trophy 2025 On This Date

Most probably, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will cause a delay in declaring India’s squad for the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy. Even after the strict deadline of the ICC which is of January 12, the BCCI is reportedly asking for an extension. As per reports, the Indian squad will come out in the public domain around January 18 or 19.

One of the reasons why this delay is happening could be India’s below-average outing in the recently passed Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. The BCCI needs time to think and finalise the team for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The usual drill is every team has to submit the final list of squad a month before the event, but this time the ICC has asked all the nations to submit five weeks early. Notably, the BCCI selection panel headed by Ajit Agarkar is likely to announce the squad of the Indian team for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England. The much-awaited white ball series will take place from January 22 to February 2.

There’s good news for the Indian team as star pacer Mohammed Shami is expected to make a comeback to the side as he received the green signal from the sports science department at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. He is likely to take part in the ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy.

IND vs ENG T20I Series Full Fixture

1st T20I: January 22, 2025, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

2nd T20I: January 25, 2025, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

3rd T20I: January 28, 2025, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

4th T20I: January 31, 2025, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

5th T20I: February 2, 2025, at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

IND vs ENG ODI Series Full Schedule

1st ODI: February 6, 2025, at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

2nd ODI: February 9, 2025, at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

3rd ODI: February 12, 2025, at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad