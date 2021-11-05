BCCI's earning in 14 overs of an IPL game equals to Cricket Scotland's Annual Revenue?

India will take on Scotland on Friday (3 November) and hope for a massive win to better their net run rate. After losing two back to back games, India find themselves in a spot of bother as they need to win all remaining matches to hope for a place in the last-four of the competition.

The Virat Kohli-led side did bounce back in style against Afghanistan as they beat them by 66 runs to improve ther net run-rate. But now the challenge is to overcome Scotland who have shown they can create an upset. They beat Bangladesh, world No 6 side, in the first round and then gave Black Caps a run for their money.

Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer made a strong statement in the pre-match presser, saying that his team will give their everything to beat India. It shows that Scotland are excited to play one of the world's best sides and are looking all set to create an upset.

On the day of the match, a tweet however is doing the rounds which highlight the difference between not just the two teams but the two cricket boards.

Scotland have come a long way to reach the Super 12s. They are a small country with a smaller population playing cricket and on Friday they will be up against India, which has the biggest cricket fan base in the world and plays under the management of richest cricket board as well.

A cricket journalist brought the same point into perspective on the day of the match. He wrote, "To put #INDvSCO into further context, it turns out that based on their broadcast deal, the BCCI earns approximately the same amount of money in 14 overs of every IPL match, USD 2.6 million, that Cricket Scotland does over a whole year as their annual revenue."

To put #INDvSCO into further context, it turns out that based on their broadcast deal, the BCCI earns approximately the same amount of money in 14 overs of every IPL match, USD 2.6 million, that Cricket Scotland does over a whole year as their annual revenue #T20WorldCup — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) November 5, 2021

This really is some comparison to make and tells you how these ICC events are important to ensure everyone plays everyone in world cricket, irrespective of their financial muscle.

The tweet soon became a viral one and there were many reactions that came.

My god https://t.co/atGV0xuLaM — Lavanya L Narayanan (@lav_narayanan) November 5, 2021

This is some information https://t.co/2EN7vgnA9L — Ankush Das (@ankushd1993) November 5, 2021