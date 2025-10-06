“Be a Yes-Man to Gautam Gambhir”: Kris Srikkanth Blasts Harshit Rana’s Spot in India’s Australia Tour Squad

The debate around India’s squad selection for the upcoming Australia tour has taken a fiery turn after 1983 World Cup winner Kris Srikkanth launched a scathing attack on the BCCI and head coach Gautam Gambhir, questioning the inclusion of Harshit Rana in the ODI team. Srikkanth, never one to hold back, claimed Rana’s selection was influenced more by favoritism than form, igniting a storm in Indian cricket circles.

Harshit Rana’s Surprising Selection Raises Questions

As India prepares for the high-profile ODI series against Australia, the announcement of the 15-man squad left many scratching their heads. Established names like Mohammed Shami, Sanju Samson, and Ravindra Jadeja were left out, while Harshit Rana, a relatively inexperienced pacer, retained his place across formats. The 23-year-old Delhi quick, who represents Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL, now finds himself as one of the few players featuring in India’s Test, ODI, and T20I setups simultaneously.

However, what should have been a moment of pride for Rana has quickly turned controversial. Former cricketers and fans have begun questioning whether his inclusion is justified by performance or driven by influence — particularly that of Gambhir, under whom Rana played at KKR.

“Be a Yes-Man to Gambhir”: Srikkanth’s Explosive Claim

Srikkanth didn’t mince words while expressing his displeasure on his Cheeky Cheeka YouTube channel. “Best is to be like Harshit Rana and be a constant yes-man to Gambhir to be selected,” he remarked, taking a direct jibe at India’s new head coach.

The former India captain accused the selectors of inconsistency and favoritism, saying, “There is only one permanent member – Harshit Rana. Nobody knows why he is there in the team. You don’t pick some players even if they do well and take others even if they don’t.”

His comments underline a growing concern that India’s selection policy lacks clarity and transparency, especially as the team begins building toward the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Srikkanth Warns Against “Flawed” 2027 World Cup Planning

The 63-year-old ex-opener further criticized the team management’s approach to player development. Referring to both Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy, Srikkanth warned that such experimental selections could derail India’s long-term plans.

“You should start building towards the 2027 World Cup. But if you pick Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy among the probabilities, you can wave goodbye to the trophy,” he said, emphasizing the need to focus on proven performers rather than “coach’s favorites.”

These words echo the frustration of many cricket purists who feel India’s selectors are blurring the line between potential and performance — a pattern that could prove costly on the global stage.

Harshit Rana’s Underwhelming Record So Far

Rana’s rise has been swift but far from spectacular. Between November 2024 and February 2025, he made his debut across all three formats but has struggled for consistency.

In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he managed just four wickets in two Tests.

His ODI outings against England and in the Champions Trophy 2025 were modest, with minimal impact.

During the Asia Cup 2025, Rana picked up only two wickets in two matches, conceding 79 runs.

In the Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka, his economy rate ballooned, leaking 54 runs for a single wicket — a performance Srikkanth previously described as “reckless.”

Such statistics make it difficult to justify his constant presence in the national setup, especially when more experienced pacers like Shami and emerging bowlers like Mukesh Kumar are left out.

Is Gautam Gambhir’s Influence Too Strong?

While Srikkanth’s “yes-man” comment may sound exaggerated, it hints at a broader perception issue — that Gambhir’s influence on team selection is growing beyond coaching strategy. Having transitioned from IPL mentor to India’s head coach, Gambhir’s reputation for backing his trusted players continues to spark debate.

Whether or not Rana’s selection stems from that loyalty, the optics aren’t ideal. As Srikkanth’s remarks gain traction, fans are demanding accountability and transparency from the BCCI and the selection committee.