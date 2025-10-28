'Be Lenient, It’s India’: Chris Broad Claims He Was Told To Spare India From Slow Over-Rate Fine

Former ICC match referee Chris Broad has stirred fresh debate over cricket politics, revealing that he was once asked to go easy on India during his time as a match official. Broad claimed that he received a phone call asking him to be “lenient” and avoid fining India for a slow over-rate offence, highlighting the kind of political influence that existed in the game.

Broad Reveals Pressure To Spare India From Fine

Speaking to The Telegraph, Broad said the incident took place during a match where India were three to four overs behind the required rate. The former England cricketer recalled receiving a phone call mid-match, instructing him to “find some time” and prevent India from facing a penalty.

“India were three, four overs down at the end of a game so it constituted a fine,” Broad said. “I got a phone call saying, ‘Be lenient, find some time because it’s India’. So we had to find some time, brought it down below the threshold.”

Although Broad did not recall which match or series it was, he said it clearly showed how India received preferential treatment on some occasions due to their influence in world cricket.

Ganguly Ignored Warnings In The Next Game

Broad further revealed that the same situation repeated in India’s next match, when then-captain Sourav Ganguly did not respond to the umpires’ warnings to speed up play. This time, Broad was told to enforce the fine without leniency.

“The very next game, exactly the same thing happened. He [Sourav Ganguly] didn’t listen to any of the hurry-ups, and so I phoned and said, ‘What do you want me to do now?’ and I was told, ‘Just do him.’ So there were politics involved right from the start.”

The 67-year-old said that these experiences made him realize how external pressure could interfere with fair decision-making, even at the highest level of the game.

‘India Have Taken Over ICC’ - Broad On Modern-Day Politics

Broad, who officiated in 123 Tests and over 300 international matches as a referee before retiring in 2024, expressed concern over how political and commercially driven the ICC has become in recent years.

He noted that after the exit of former ICC umpires’ manager Vince van der Bijl, the system became weaker and increasingly influenced by financial powerhouses.

“India got all the money and have now taken over the ICC in many ways. I’m pleased I’m not around because it’s a much more political position now than it ever has been,” Broad said.

Broad’s revelation has reignited discussions about the balance of power in world cricket, especially with India’s dominant role in global revenues and administration.