On Thursday, India’s star cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted wearing a customised T-shirt saying, "Be Your Own Sugar Daddy”, while attending the divorce plea with Dhanashree Verma at a family court in Mumbai. Chahal was granted a divorce with Dhanashree by the Bandra Family Court on Thursday, March 20.

Chahal’s advocate Nitin Kumar Gupta said, "The court has granted the decree of divorce. The court has accepted the joint petition of both parties. The parties are no longer husband and wife."

The 34-year-old cricketer also agreed to give Rs 4.75 crore to 28-year-old Dhanashree Verma as alimony. Earlier, he paid the half amount of Rs 2.37 crore, with the remaining amount will be paid after the divorce decree was granted.

"Be Your Own Sugar Daddy"#YuzvendraChahal's choice of t-shirt after paying ₹4.75 Crore.pic.twitter.com/pL5btNTHT2 — ShoneeKapoor (ShoneeKapoor) March 20, 2025

It was back in 2020 when Chahal got married to Dhanashree and then the couple started living separately in June 2022. The divorce rumours between the two came into the limelight in 2024 after the couple removed photos of themselves from each other's social media handles.

Recently, Chahal was seen cheering for the Indian team with RJ Mahvash during the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai. The star spinner is set to play his trade for the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025. Fans can see Chahal him action during their IPL 2025 opener against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, 25 March. The Punjab-based franchise roped in Chahal for 18 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Punjab Kings, IPL 2025 Full Squad

Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Kuldeep Sen, Pyla Avinash, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan, Harnoor Pannu, Aaron Hardie, Priyansh Arya, Azmatullah Omarzai