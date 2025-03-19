The head coach of Mumbai Indians, Mahela Jayawardene has agreed that a massive challenge is awaiting for them as Jasprit Bumrah will be missing the initial matches of the IPL 2025. India’s star pacer is still recuperating from a back injury he suffered during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia and as a result, Bumrah missed out on taking part in the recently passed Champions Trophy 2025.

Currently, Bumrah is working on his fitness at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, and is likely to miss the first three games for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025.

"Obviously, not having him is a challenge. He's one of the best bowlers in the world, and he's been a fantastic pro for us for many years, but we'll have to find a way. It's an opportunity for someone else also to step up and show what they're capable of. That's how I see it. It gives us a different element of trying a few different things and seeing what works, and it's always good early on for us to do that," said Jayawardene.

Mumbai Indians will start their IPL 2025 campaign by locking horns with the Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk on March 23. Mumbai Indians’ skipper Hardik Pandya will miss the first game due to a one-match suspension imposed on him from the previous season. Veteran Mumbai batter Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Mumbai Indians in their first encounter against Chennai Super Kings.

"I am lucky that I have three captains playing with me Rohit, Surya & Bumrah. They always place an arm around my shoulder and are there when I need any help," Hardik stated.

Mumbai Indians Full Squad For IPL 2025

Jasprit Bumrah (Retained), Suryakumar Yadav (Retained), Hardik Pandya (Retained), Rohit Sharma (Retained), Tilak Varma (Retained), Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karan Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Ryan Rickelton, Allah Ghazanfar, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, KL Shrijith, Raj Angad Bawa.