Before 2025-26 Return, When Did Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Last Play Vijay Hazare Trophy?

Indian cricket stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to feature in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, marking a rare return to India’s premier domestic one-day competition for both senior batters. The upcoming season will see Kohli turn out for Delhi and Rohit represent Mumbai, bringing star power and experience back into the domestic circuit ahead of a crucial international calendar.

Kohli to play Vijay Hazare Trophy after 15 years

Virat Kohli last appeared in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2010, when he played for Delhi during the early phase of his international career. Since then, the former India captain has largely remained unavailable for domestic white-ball tournaments due to international commitments and workload management.

His return after a gap of nearly 15 years is significant, especially as India looks to strengthen their ODI core following his retirement from Test cricket. Kohli’s presence is expected to provide leadership, guidance to younger players, and valuable match practice in the 50-over format.

Rohit Sharma’s first Vijay Hazare appearance since 2018

Rohit Sharma last featured in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2018, when he played for Mumbai during the knockout stages. Since then, the former Indian captain has focused primarily on international cricket across formats. Rohit’s return to domestic one-day cricket after seven years underlines the importance of staying match-ready in the ODI format, particularly as India prepares for the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2027. His involvement is also a major boost for Mumbai, both in terms of batting strength and on-field leadership.

Why the return matters

With both Kohli and Rohit stepping away from Test cricket earlier in 2025, the Vijay Hazare Trophy offers an ideal platform to maintain rhythm and form in the 50-over game. Their participation also highlights the growing emphasis on domestic cricket as a pathway for preparation for the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2027.