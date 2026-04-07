Before IPL, there was ICL: How Indian Cricket League pioneered T20 Revolution but was shut down

The Indian Premier League transformed cricket’s commercial landscape like never before, turning the Board of Control for Cricket in India into one of the richest sporting bodies in the world.

But few realise that the concept of franchise-based T20 leagues was first introduced by the Indian Cricket League, before it was ultimately derailed by a mix of legal battles, administrative actions, and sporting politics.

Here's all you need to know about Indian Cricket League (ICL):

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Indian Cricket League: The first attempt to create a commercial cricket spectacle

The Indian Cricket League (ICL), which ran from 2007 to 2009, was the only major attempt at a private, franchise-style T20 league, which also had a 50-over format. It represented a significant shift from traditional domestic structures like the Ranji Trophy. At its inception, the ICL boasted star-studded line-ups, a wide multi-city footprint, and grand ambitions - albeit without the player auction system that later became synonymous with the Indian Premier League.

An idea ahead of its time: Who was behind the ICL?

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, part of the Essel Group headed by Dr Subhash Chandra, was the main force behind the ICL. The league was launched in 2007, partly after Zee was denied the Indian TV broadcasting rights for international cricket from the BCCI. Possibly inspired by breakaway ventures like Kerry Packer's 1970s World Series Cricket, the ICL saw the commercial potential in T20 cricket.

ICL enjoyed strong backing from the cricketing community at the time

The ICL was backed by former Indian captain Kapil Dev, who also served as its brand ambassador. The ICL's executive board featured notable ex-cricketers like Tony Greig, Dean Jones, and Kiran More.

How were ICL games organised?

The ICL featured city-based Indian franchises alongside ‘ICL World’ teams, bringing together domestic talent and international players, including sides like Lahore Badshahs and Dhaka Warriors from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The ICL launched its first T20 season in November 2007, played mostly in Panchkula near Chandigarh, and later expanded to other venues. The 2007-08 T20 Indian Championship was won by Chennai Superstars.

That season also included a 50-over competition and a Grand Championship. The following year (2008-09) saw another T20 tournament - won by Lahore Badshahs - along with additional World Series events.

ICL's struggles and eventual shutdown: Where did it all go wrong?

A series of events forced the ICL to shut down by late 2009 after just two seasons, with no further editions taking place. But who or what prevented the ICL from continuing? The primary reason was the BCCI’s firm opposition, as it viewed the ICL as an unauthorised "rebel" league that threatened its control over Indian cricket.

The board refused to recognise the league and barred its players from participating in all BCCI-sanctioned domestic and international matches. It also lobbied other cricket boards through the ICC to enforce similar restrictions. Additionally, Kapil Dev was removed from his position at the National Cricket Academy due to his association with the ICL.

The board refused to recognise the ICL and banned participating players from all BCCI-run domestic and international cricket. It also lobbied other cricket boards through the International Cricket Council (ICC) to enforce similar restrictions. Additionally, Kapil Dev was removed from his position at the National Cricket Academy due to his association with the ICL.

As players realised their careers were at risk, most top names stayed away. Reports say that stadium access was restricted in many cases for the ICL, though some state governments helped with venues. The Delhi High Court gave the ICL some legal protection against interference with player contracts, but it did not stop the impact of the BCCI bans on players.

The rise of IPL: One league that changed everything

It would not be wrong to say that the launch of the Indian Premier League in 2008 was a direct response to the challenge posed by the birth of ICL. Officially sanctioned and backed by massive funding and sponsorships, the IPL started the era of the T20 auction and franchise model. With teams owned by prominent celebrities and business leaders, the IPL quickly established itself as the more credible and glamorous platform, driven by star appeal and commercial success. In contrast, the ICL was swiftly eclipsed, with many of its players switching to the IPL after the BCCI offered amnesty in 2009 on the condition that they sever ties with the rebel league.

Could more than one cricket league have existed in India?



It is quite possible that more than one league could have existed in India. It was the ICL that proved the commercial viability of T20 franchise cricket in the country. However, the ICL did not have the heft of the BCCI’s institutional power, which allowed it to ban players. In cricket lore, the ICL is often remembered as the “rebel” that paved the way for the IPL’s birth and subsequent dominance. Today, the IPL is the world’s richest cricket league. It is quite possible that the ICL could have co-existed. But to paraphrase Mahatma Gandhi, there is enough for everybody’s need, but not enough for everybody’s greed.

Could more than one cricket league have existed in India?

It is quite possible that more than one league could have existed in India. It was the ICL that proved the commercial viability of T20 franchise cricket in the country. However, the ICL did not have the heft of the BCCI’s institutional power, which allowed it to ban players. In cricket lore, the ICL is often remembered as the “rebel” that paved the way for the IPL’s birth and subsequent dominance. Today, the IPL is the world’s richest cricket league. It is quite possible that the ICL could have co-existed. But to paraphrase Mahatma Gandhi, there is enough for everybody’s need, but not enough for everybody’s greed.