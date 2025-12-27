Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3000558https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/before-new-zealand-challenge-virat-kohli-eyes-one-more-game-for-delhi-3000558.html
NewsCricketBefore New Zealand Challenge, Virat Kohli Eyes One More Game For Delhi
VIRAT KOHLI VIJAY HAZARE TROPHY

Before New Zealand Challenge, Virat Kohli Eyes One More Game For Delhi

India’s star batter Virat Kohli is expected to feature in one more match for Delhi in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy before joining the national squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2025, 02:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Before New Zealand Challenge, Virat Kohli Eyes One More Game For DelhiImage Credit:- X

India’s star batter Virat Kohli is expected to feature in one more match for Delhi in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy before joining the national squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. The decision is aimed at maintaining match fitness and rhythm ahead of the international assignment.

Return to Domestic Cricket Brings Positive Impact

The former India captain might just opt to play the game against Railways on January 6 before linking with the Indian team for the ODI series against New Zealand that is slated to get underway on January 11. Notably, Kohli's jersey and kit are still with the Delhi team, which suggests he might return to play at least one more game in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

However, it all depends on the BCCI diktat regarding joining the team for a camp before the series. Delhi cricket team would be keen to have a player like Kohli for one more game, having won their first two matches in his presence at the start of the tournament.

Boost for Delhi’s Campaign

Kohli’s availability has been a major boost for Delhi, both on and off the field. His experience and leadership have had a positive impact on younger players, helping them handle pressure situations with confidence. With the New Zealand series approaching, this could be Kohli’s final appearance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this season. The Indian team management will be keen to see him carry his domestic form into the international arena as India prepares for a challenging home series.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Banarasi saree
Elegant Saree Styles for Traditional and Modern Wear on Amazon
women’s fashion
4 Maxi and Midi Dresses for Effortless Day-to-Night Styling
Punjab
Punjab CM To Chair Cabinet Meeting On Dec 29 Ahead Of Assembly Session
India-Pakistan conflict
Munir's Dangerous Game: Building An 'Islamic NATO' To Encircle India
Stud earrings
Minimal to Modern Stud Earrings That Elevate Everyday Style
dna with rahul sinha
Trump's Calculated Strike: Terrorism Crackdown Or Africa Oil Grab? | DNA
pendant necklace
Pendant Necklaces to Add Grace to Everyday and Festive Looks
Bangladesh
Congress Reacts To Attacks On Bangladeshi Hindus, Calls It ‘Matter Of Concern’
women’s fashion
Chic Everyday Tops That Move From Desk Hours to Evening Plans
america on russia ukraine war
Trump-Zelenskyy Florida Meeting: Ukraine Peace Framework 90% Ready