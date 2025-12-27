Before New Zealand Challenge, Virat Kohli Eyes One More Game For Delhi

India’s star batter Virat Kohli is expected to feature in one more match for Delhi in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy before joining the national squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. The decision is aimed at maintaining match fitness and rhythm ahead of the international assignment.

Return to Domestic Cricket Brings Positive Impact

The former India captain might just opt to play the game against Railways on January 6 before linking with the Indian team for the ODI series against New Zealand that is slated to get underway on January 11. Notably, Kohli's jersey and kit are still with the Delhi team, which suggests he might return to play at least one more game in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

However, it all depends on the BCCI diktat regarding joining the team for a camp before the series. Delhi cricket team would be keen to have a player like Kohli for one more game, having won their first two matches in his presence at the start of the tournament.

Boost for Delhi’s Campaign

Kohli’s availability has been a major boost for Delhi, both on and off the field. His experience and leadership have had a positive impact on younger players, helping them handle pressure situations with confidence. With the New Zealand series approaching, this could be Kohli’s final appearance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this season. The Indian team management will be keen to see him carry his domestic form into the international arena as India prepares for a challenging home series.