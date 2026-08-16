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Behind closed doors: Why BCCI and Ajit Agarkar are at war Over Rohit Sharma's future? SL series to be evaluated

Agarkar assumed the chairmanship of the senior men's selection panel in 2023, and his initial three-year cycle will reach its official completion this September.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 08:25 AM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 08:25 AM IST
Behind closed doors: Why BCCI and Ajit Agarkar are at war Over Rohit Sharma's future? SL series to be evaluated
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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