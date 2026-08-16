Top decision makers within the national cricket administration are preparing to evaluate a potential twelve month term continuation for chief selector Ajit Agarkar, with formal consultations scheduled to take place once the ongoing bilateral red ball assignment concludes in the island nation.
According to a report by by The Indian Express, the dialogue between governing council members and the former pace bowler will commence after the conclusion of the initial fixture at the Galle International Stadium, which began on Saturday, and the subsequent second Test match hosted in Colombo starting on August 23.
Tenure Timeline and Eligibility Guidelines
Agarkar assumed the chairmanship of the senior men's selection panel in 2023, and his initial three-year cycle will reach its official completion this September. Under prevailing operational protocols established by the organization, a selection committee head is authorized to serve for a maximum duration of four years, meaning the former international fast bowler remains eligible to retain his position for an additional year should the administration choose to renew his agreement.
Policy Disagreements Surrounding Rohit Sharma's Career Direction
This administrative review arrives amidst underlying tension between the selection panel and top board authorities concerning the future trajectory of veteran player Rohit Sharma within the fifty-over format. Discrepancies regarding how the senior batter's international career has been managed are anticipated to form a central theme during the upcoming evaluation meetings.
Reports indicate that the selection committee had previously communicated to Sharma that management intended to transition toward younger talent following the series against England. In contrast, board secretary Devajit Saikia offered a contradictory perspective, publicly supporting the experienced batsman and affirming his ongoing utility to the squad.
Addressing the controversy previously, Saikia told media agency in July:
“I want to firmly assert that there has been no such discussion that Rohit will be playing his last match at Lord’s on Sunday. Rohit is a regular member of the Indian ODI team and he will continue to represent the country as long as he is in the scheme of things. In other words, Lord’s ODI won’t be his last match,”
Responding directly to external pressure on the pitch, Sharma delivered a commanding performance by compiling 138 runs during the third and final fixture of the England series. Despite strong individual contributions from both Sharma and senior teammate Virat Kohli, India ultimately dropped the series by a 2-1 margin.
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