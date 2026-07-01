Following a stunning and historic 2-0 series defeat at the hands of Ireland, Indian T20I captain Shreyas Iyer addressed the media ahead of the upcoming five match T20I series against England. Speaking at the pre match press conference in Durham, Iyer reflected on the team's struggles in Belfast, citing the challenging, non stadium conditions and unfamiliar outfield dimensions as primary factors behind the upset, while expressing confidence in India's ability to bounce back in the English venues.
"Not embarrassing, but depressing" - Iyer Rues Series Loss Against Ireland
The Indian captain openly acknowledged the tactical missteps made during the Ireland tour while firmly backing his leadership and form ahead of the challenge against England.
India's T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer confessed that the squad "fell short in analysing and planning" for the series against Ireland. The 2-0 defeat halted India's remarkable unbeaten streak of 16 consecutive series and tournaments. Throughout that dominant run, India achieved the distinction of becoming the first nation to successfully retain the T20 World Cup crown, dropping only a single game across both tournament editions. This sudden upset against Ireland has put Iyer under intense scrutiny, particularly since he re entered the national setup directly as captain after missing 63 matches.
"It wasn't embarrassing, but it was depressing for us because we definitely didn't expect Ireland to play that well," Iyer commented on the eve of the five match T20I series opener against England. "They outplayed us in every department. They had brilliant ideas about the dimensions of the ground, and we fell short in terms of analysing and planning. The ground and the dimensions and how the wicket would play… So kudos to them, credit to them, but we learned a lot from that series," the Indian captain said.
Tactical Miscalculations and Unorthodox Conditions
Ireland expertly capitalised on the specific dimensions of the Belfast ground, effectively preventing India from exploiting the short straight boundary. The hosts comfortably outscored India in the V by margins of 23 and 33 runs across the games. India's batting struggles were highlighted in the second fixture, where it took the team 18 overs just to register their opening six of the innings. Along with insufficient time to adjust to irregular playing environments, the team faced a degree of unfamiliarity regarding the Belfast turf.
"A couple of us, we have played in England before," Iyer explained. "We know how the wickets are usually we see it on TV as well. Belfast, we played after so many years. It's not a reason, but I'm just saying that turning up over there and then not getting acclimatised to the wicket, to the conditions, we fell a bit short in terms of reading the outfield and getting accustomed to the conditions over there."
The Indian skipper further detailed how the lack of a traditional stadium infrastructure impacted their on field strategies, comparing it directly to their recent experiences in the Indian Premier League.
"I feel it's completely different here because the Belfast ground definitely wasn't a stadium, and the outfield was a bit slow and it wasn't even and the dimensions were also a bit squarish. So cutting the angles, cutting the doubles, especially when you're fielding in the outfield, the angles… Also as a captain, like for me, setting the field felt a bit outlandish because we are not used to it. We were playing in the IPL. All the grounds were, you know, perfectly even from every direction, so that was a bit challenging."
Looking forward to the England matches, Iyer expressed greater comfort with the upcoming English venues.
"And over here also, I mean the dimensions are pretty much similar, but the ground is flat and you feel the vibe, you feel the stadium vibe, the crowd would be intense as well. We've played in such conditions, such situations before."
Confidence in Personal Form and Leadership
From a personal batting perspective, Iyer maintained that he is striking the ball effectively and dismissed any suggestions of vulnerability.
"Not at all," Iyer stated when questioned about facing heightened pressure while managing his international comeback alongside captaincy duties. "The way I'm timing the ball in the nets, even in the match in the previous game, I thought I was timing brilliantly. The odd ball bounced and took the inside edge. That doesn't justify how my batting is or how much pressure I'm taking, and I definitely believe in my instincts. I know how well I play under pressure, so I just want to keep that faith in me and go forward in the upcoming matches."
India vs England Squads
India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Suryansh Shedge, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (WK), Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
England: Harry Brook (C), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton (WK), Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (WK), James Coles, Jordan Cox (WK), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (WK), Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.
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