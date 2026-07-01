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'Belfast wasn't a stadium, IPL grounds were perfect': Shreyas Iyer blames challenging conditions for 'depressing' 2-0 series loss vs Ireland

Following a stunning and historic 2-0 series defeat at the hands of Ireland, Indian T20I captain Shreyas Iyer addressed the media ahead of the upcoming five match T20I series against England.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 07:30 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 07:41 AM IST
'Belfast wasn't a stadium, IPL grounds were perfect': Shreyas Iyer blames challenging conditions for 'depressing' 2-0 series loss vs Ireland
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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