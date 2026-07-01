"I feel it's completely different here because the Belfast ground definitely wasn't a stadium, and the outfield was a bit slow and it wasn't even and the dimensions were also a bit squarish. So cutting the angles, cutting the doubles, especially when you're fielding in the outfield, the angles… Also as a captain, like for me, setting the field felt a bit outlandish because we are not used to it. We were playing in the IPL. All the grounds were, you know, perfectly even from every direction, so that was a bit challenging."