'Belief came back after that win': Virat Kohli reveals one match that turned RCB's season around after his 75* powers them to consecutive IPL titles

Driven by precise composure, the Virat Kohli inspired Royal Challengers Bengaluru successfully defended their crown by crushing Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the IPL 2026 grand finale at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. With this emphatic victory, RCB entered the history books as only the third franchise to win back-to-back championships, joining Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

Reflecting on the emotional journey to the podium, Virat Kohli emphasized how teamwork and a shifts in perspective defined their season:

Virat Kohli said: "I said it doesn't feel like there's same pressure as we had last year. We topped the table and said we're the best if we execute our plans. Just the skillset, composure and maturity we had showed. After the break, we had a loss and a close win vs MI. That was a tricky period, but the belief came back after that win. Amazing. We had to wait so long. You don't have to stand tall everytime. There are guys in front, behind and around us. World-class bowling, Hoff, Bhuvi, Rasikh was amazing. We have balance, strength."

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The Record-Breaking Fifty

Chasing a target of 156, Kohli took complete control of the game when a sudden middle-order collapse threatened to derail the team. Showcasing intense urgency and shifting gears seamlessly, Kohli smashed his fastest-ever IPL half-century off just 25 balls. He anchored the chase brilliantly and finished the match in style, launching a towering six to remain unbeaten on 75 as RCB crossed the line with 12 balls to spare.

Match Report: How the Final Unfolded

The evening began with RCB captain Rajat Patidar winning the toss and electing to bowl first. It proved to be a masterful decision as a cohesive bowling performance completely silenced the home crowd early on. The Gujarat Titans struggled heavily to build any momentum, restricted to a modest total of 155/8 in their 20 overs. This sluggish output was triggered by a disastrous Powerplay that saw the cheap departures of both skipper Shubman Gill and the in-form Sai Sudharsan.

RCB's fierce start

In response, RCB's batting juggernaut launched a fierce assault. A blistering opening partnership between Virat Kohli and Venkatesh Iyer sliced the required runs in half before the Powerplay even concluded. Despite the middle-order hiccups that followed, Kohli's unbeaten 75 ensured RCB finished comfortably at 161/5. This monumental victory etches Rajat Patidar's name alongside MS Dhoni (2010, 2011) and Rohit Sharma (2019, 2020) as the only captains to secure back-to-back IPL titles. The triumph firmly establishes RCB alongside CSK, MI, and KKR as the fourth franchise to capture multiple IPL trophies.

For Bengaluru, this consecutive victory cements a golden era, coming exactly one year after they edged out the Punjab Kings by six runs in Ahmedabad to lift their long-awaited maiden title. It stands in stark contrast to the tournament's early years, when the inaugural 2008 title went to Rajasthan Royals and the 2009 crown was taken by the Deccan Chargers against RCB.