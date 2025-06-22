Ben Duckett Hails Ollie Pope’s Century Under Pressure: ‘I Had Goosebumps Watching Him’

England opener Ben Duckett was full of praise for teammate Ollie Pope, who silenced critics with a gutsy unbeaten century on Day Two of the first Test against India at Headingley. Pope’s assured knock of 100 off 125 balls*, laced with 13 boundaries, helped England finish the day at 209/3, trailing India by 262 runs in the first innings of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy opener.

“Goosebumps” Moment for Duckett

Duckett, who scored a well-made 62 before falling to a sharp in-seamer from Jasprit Bumrah, admitted he was moved by Pope’s innings, considering the pressure the No. 3 batter was under heading into the match. “I had goosebumps for him. He walked in one down and soaked up all the pressure, scoring quickly and confidently. Popey is a legend and a massive part of this team,” Duckett told Sky Sports.

“There’s been a lot of outside noise. People forget how good he is. A 171 and now a 100, when Pope gets in, he scores big. At No. 3, especially against India, he’s a no-brainer.”

Pope Silences Critics

Coming into the series with questions about his place in the XI after a lean run against India and Australia, Pope’s spot was under scrutiny despite a recent 171 against Zimbabwe. Some had even called for young prospect Jacob Bethell to replace him. But his measured, stroke-filled century showed why England has kept faith in him at a pivotal position. His ton came in style, off an inside edge off Bumrah that ran to the leg side, triggering a passionate celebration and a sigh of relief for the English camp.

Duckett Lauds Bumrah’s Brilliance

Duckett also acknowledged the challenge posed by Jasprit Bumrah, who was England’s chief tormentor with figures of 3 for 48. “He’s the best bowler in the world. Whether it’s a flat pitch in India or a seaming one at Headingley under lights, he’s a threat. You can’t just let someone like him bowl freely, he’s too good for that,” Duckett remarked.

He praised the team for minimizing early damage but acknowledged how dangerous Bumrah can be if allowed to settle.