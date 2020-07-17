Ben Stokes becomes 5th cricketer to complete 10 tons, 150 wickets in Tests

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has added another feather on his already illustrious cap as he become only the fifth cricketer to complete 10 centuries and 150 wickets in the longest format of the game.

The 29-year-old achieved the feat during his side's second day of the second Test against West Indies at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Friday.

Stokes brought up his 10th century in Test cricket soon after the lunch on day two with four runs off a Roston Chase delivery in the 110th over.

The England all-rounder reached the century in 255 deliveries. It was Stokes' slowest ton in terms of balls faced, surpassing a 199-ball knock against Australia at Leeds in 2019.

By notching up 10th Test hundred, he became only the fifth player to do so after South African legend Jacques Kallis (45 tons and 292 wickets), Windies great Garfield Sobers (26 and 235), England's Ian Botham (14 and 383) and current India head coach Ravi Shastri (11 and 151).

During the first Test, Stokes became the second-fastest cricketer to complete 4,000 runs and 150 wickets in the longest format of the game.

Stokes, who had already surpassed 4,000 Test runs during the third Test against South Africa in January this year, removed opener Kraigg Brathwaite, Shane Dowrich before dismissing Alzarri Joseph in the first-innings to complete 150 Test wickets.

By achieving the feat in 64 Tests, Stokes had became the second-fastest to do so after West Indies' Gary Sobers--who completed this unique double in 63 matches.

At the time of filing of this report, Stokes was still batting at the crease and had already notched up 170 runs to guide England past 350-run mark in their first innings.