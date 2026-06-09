Ben Stokes could lose England captaincy as ECB probes late-night club incident, here's what happened

Ben Stokes could be sacked as England Test captain, as outed by NDTV, after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) launched an investigation into a late night nightclub incident. The probe also involves teammate Gus Atkinson and reportedly features players from the Saracens rugby club. The incident took place in the early hours of Monday morning, just hours after England secured a dominant victory in the first Test match against New Zealand at Lord's. The development has thrown Stokes' leadership into immediate jeopardy as officials investigate a clear breach of team protocol.

Breach of Protocols Under Investigation

The controversy comes at a highly sensitive time for the national side. The team recently returned from a challenging tour of Australia, where the squad faced intense public scrutiny and allegations of a drinking culture during a 4 1 Ashes series defeat which concluded in January. While reports indicate that neither Stokes nor Atkinson suffered physical injuries during the encounter, the ECB is treating the matter with extreme seriousness. According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, the breach is considered severe enough that the board is actively discussing the potential removal of Stokes from the Test captaincy.

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If Stokes is stripped of his leadership duties, vice captain Harry Brook, who already serves as the captain of England's white ball teams, is expected to be given the charge to lead the Test side in next week's second Test across London at the Oval.

Such an appointment would represent a remarkable turnaround for Brook. The young batsman was himself fined and censured for late night drinking and clashing with a nightclub bouncer before captaining the national team in a one day international in Wellington back in October.

The ECB confirmed the investigation on Monday, releasing an official statement:

"The ECB is currently investigating a breach of team protocols following the conclusion of the first Men's Test against New Zealand. Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were present at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning when an incident took place. We are currently seeking further information, and an announcement regarding the squad for the second Test will be made in due course."

The Incident with Saracens Rugby Players

The altercation reportedly took place during end of season celebrations for the Saracens rugby club, who compete in the top flight of English rugby. Saracens subsequently released an official statement confirming the involvement of an academy player:

"We are aware of an incident involving an academy player connected to Saracens. The club is currently establishing the full facts and is in contact with the relevant authorities and individuals involved. Once this process is complete, the matter will be reviewed and addressed appropriately. We will make no further comment at this time."

The incident has overshadowed a brilliant on field performance. On Sunday, Stokes had led England to a resounding 115 run victory over New Zealand, wrapped up with more than a day to spare. Atkinson had played a starring role in the win, tearing through the New Zealand batting lineup with a second innings haul of 5 for 30.

The Midnight Curfew and Past Friction

Following Brook's altercation in Wellington in October, the team management had imposed a strict midnight curfew on all players and coaching staff. That curfew, which was understood to still be in place, was designed to address growing concerns over player conduct.

During the Ashes tour in Australia, the squad's behavior during a mid series break in the coastal town of Noosa was heavily criticized after a video emerged online showing opening batsman Ben Duckett in an apparent state of intoxication. Although England director of cricket Rob Key and head coach Brendon McCullum both publicly denied that the squad suffered from a toxic drinking culture, the latest incident threatens to reopen that debate.

Further details regarding Brook's October incident also revealed that he was not alone at the nightclub, having been accompanied by teammates Jacob Bethell and Josh Tongue despite initial claims to the contrary.

Stokes, who celebrated his 35th birthday during the first Test match, had reflected on the pressure of the opening game immediately after securing the 1 0 lead:

"I'm not going to lie, I'm very happy that we've won this week. I knew how big this game was in terms of the result and how it was going to be perceived externally if it didn't go well. I won't be really happy until I get to share a beer with the boys."

This is not the first time Stokes has faced scrutiny over late night conduct. In 2017, he was involved in a highly publicized street fight outside a nightclub in Bristol, which eventually led to him being tried and acquitted of affray.