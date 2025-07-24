Ben Stokes Enters Elite All-Rounders Club With Jacques Kallis And Ian Botham After Five-Wicket Haul Against India

Ben Stokes continues to cement his place among cricket's all-time greats with another stellar performance in the ongoing Test match against India at Old Trafford, Manchester. On Day 2, the England skipper showcased his bowling brilliance by picking up 5 wickets for 72 runs.

With this effort, Stokes has become only the fourth cricketer in men’s Test history to register at least 10 centuries and five five-wicket hauls, a feat reserved for the most exceptional all-rounders in the game. Already boasting 13 Test hundreds, this was his fifth five-for in the format, underlining his ability to impact games in multiple ways.

The exclusive list he now joins features the legendary Sir Garfield Sobers, England's own Ian Botham, and South Africa’s Jacques Kallis, three names synonymous with all-round greatness.

Garfield Sobers, widely celebrated as one of the greatest to ever play the game, accumulated 26 centuries and took six five-wicket hauls during a decorated Test career.

Ian Botham, an England icon, notched up 14 Test tons and a staggering 27 five-wicket hauls, often turning games single-handedly.

Jacques Kallis, known for his consistency and elegance, compiled 45 Test hundreds and five five-fors, cementing his legacy as one of cricket’s most complete players.

Stokes, at 34, has now matched these giants in statistical prowess, and with his all-round influence still very much alive, he continues to be England’s talisman in pressure situations. His performance has also made him the leading wicket-taker of the series so far, with 16 wickets to his name.

As the match unfolds, Stokes’s contribution with the ball could prove crucial in shifting the tide towards England. More importantly, his career trajectory continues to align with the game’s legendary figures, proof that he’s building a legacy worthy of the highest regard.

ENG vs IND, Day 2 Highlights

On Day 2 of the 4th Test between England and India at Old Trafford, the visitors were bowled out for 358, thanks to a gritty half-century from Rishabh Pant, who battled through a fractured toe to score 54. Ben Stokes led the charge for England with a brilliant five-wicket haul, his first in eight years, while Jofra Archer provided strong support with key breakthroughs. In response, England’s openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett came out firing, stitching together a commanding 150-run partnership. Duckett fell just short of his century, dismissed for 94 by debutant Anshul Kamboj, who claimed his maiden Test wicket. Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja provided the much-needed breakthrough by removing Crawley for 84. Despite losing both openers, England remained in control with Joe Root and Ollie Pope guiding them to 225/2 at stumps, trailing India by 133 runs. The match is finely poised with momentum shifting and both sides eyeing control heading into Day 3.