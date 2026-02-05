Star cricketer's face DESTROYED by Cricket ball - Shocking photo will haunt you

England Test captain Ben Stokes has stunned fans by revealing a significant facial injury sustained after being struck by a cricket ball. The 34 year old all rounder, who recently returned from a taxing 4:1 Ashes series defeat in Australia, shared the extent of the damage via social media, showcasing the physical toll of his recent stints on the field.

The Injury Reveal

In a striking image posted to his Instagram account, Stokes displayed a heavily swollen and bruised right eye. The photograph also revealed a graze stretching across his cheek and lip, with a bandage visible in his nose to stem bleeding. Despite the gruesome nature of the injury, Stokes maintained his characteristic grit, light heartedly captioning the post: "You should see the state of the cricket ball."

Ben Stokes’ Instagram story.



- Get well soon, Ben! pic.twitter.com/L2etpg1ZsF — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 5, 2026

Ashes Fallout and Performance Review

The injury comes at a time of intense scrutiny for the England skipper. The recent Ashes tour concluded last month with a convincing 4:1 victory for Australia, a result that has triggered an ongoing ECB review.

While England coach Brendon McCullum has defended his captain, calling some of the public fallout "out of order," the statistics from the tour paint a difficult picture for Stokes. Across 10 innings, he averaged just 18.40 with the bat. His contributions with the ball were more effective, as he claimed 15 wickets at an average of 25.13. However, critical pundits have questioned his tactical decisions and field placings throughout the series, with Stokes himself admitting to making "big mistakes" during the Australian summer.

England’s T20 World Cup 2026 Campaign

As the focus shifts to the shorter format, Ben Stokes will not be part of the England squad for the T20 World Cup. Instead, Harry Brook will lead a rejuvenated side as they look to move past the disappointment of the Ashes.

England T20 World Cup Squad:

Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, and Luke Wood.

Group Stage Schedule:

The 2023 champions will begin their campaign in India with the following fixtures:

February 8: vs. Nepal (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

February 11: vs. West Indies (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

February 14: vs. Scotland (Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

February 16: vs. Italy (Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

While Stokes recovers from his facial injuries and the mental fatigue of the Ashes, the white ball team under Harry Brook faces a dense schedule starting this Sunday. The ECB review into the Test team's performance continues, but for now, the priority for England cricket moves to the sub continent and the defense of their T20 title.