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Ben Stokes’ Farewell video sparks ICC legal battle; English board forced to explain controversial dressing room leak

The international governing body asserts that broadcasting this private clip to the public constitutes a direct infraction of the protocols governing the Players and Match Officials’ Areas.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 11:21 AM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 11:21 AM IST
Ben Stokes’ Farewell video sparks ICC legal battle; English board forced to explain controversial dressing room leak
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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