Ben Stokes Groin Injury Deepens England’s Ashes Crisis

England’s Ashes campaign hit a new low on Day 4 of the fifth Test in Sydney as captain Ben Stokes limped off the field with a groin injury, underlining why this tour has unraveled so completely. The injury matters not just for the match, but for England’s immediate future in Test cricket.

Stokes, England’s emotional and tactical heartbeat, bowled only ten deliveries on the fourth morning before clutching his right groin and walking straight off at the Sydney Cricket Ground. With vice-captain Harry Brook forced into an unexpected leadership role, the moment symbolised a tour slipping further out of control.

What Happened to Ben Stokes on Day 4?

Stokes took the new ball in Australia’s first innings but pulled up midway through his over, clearly in discomfort. England later confirmed he was being assessed for a right adductor complaint, with no immediate timeline for his return.

Jacob Bethell finishing the over summed up England’s situation. Plans changed instantly, and control shifted away from a captain already fighting uphill battles on and off the field.

England’s Ashes Tour Goes from Bad to Worse

England arrived in Australia hoping pace would be their weapon. Instead, injuries have defined the Ashes series. Mark Wood was lost after the opening Test, Jofra Archer suffered a side strain, and Gus Atkinson missed the Sydney Test with a hamstring issue. Stokes’ injury only adds to a growing list.

Australia’s dominance has been ruthless. A first-innings total of 567 in Sydney left England staring at a heavy defeat and a likely 4–1 series loss. The Ashes were effectively gone after three Tests, but Sydney was meant to offer pride. Instead, it delivered another setback.

Stokes’ Workload and the Bigger Question

Stokes has bowled over 100 overs in this Ashes series, his second-highest workload since 2018. For a 34-year-old with a history of knee, hamstring, and shoulder problems, the warning signs were always there.

Former players and analysts have pointed to England’s reliance on Stokes as both all-rounder and leader. The Sydney injury reinforces concerns about whether England are asking too much of one player in a long, unforgiving tour.

Captaincy, Records, and a Cruel Twist

Only days before his injury, Stokes equalled Bob Willis’ record for most Test wickets as England captain, a reminder of his impact even in adversity. Yet milestones feel hollow in a series defined by defeats and disruption.

Jonathan Agnew’s assessment captured the mood. This was meant to be Stokes’ shot at Ashes glory in Australia. Instead, it risks ending with him walking off injured, head bowed, as England search for answers.