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NewsCricketBen Stokes, Gus Atkinson face ECB Investigation after nightclub incident
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Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson face ECB Investigation after nightclub incident

England's cricket board is investigating a reported violation of team protocols by Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson following a nightclub incident.
 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2026, 01:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson face ECB Investigation after nightclub incidentPic credit: England Cricket on X

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has launched an investigation into captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson after an incident at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning, just hours after England’s 115-run victory over New Zealand in the first Test at Lord’s. 

The ECB said on Monday evening that it was "investigating a breach of team protocols" and hinted that Stokes and Atkinson could miss the second Test at The Oval, which starts on June 17.

"The ECB is currently investigating a breach of team protocols following the conclusion of the first Men’s Test against New Zealand. Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were present at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning when an incident took place," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement. 

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"We are currently seeking further information, and an announcement regarding the squad for the second Test will be made in due course. The Cricket Regulator has been informed and we will provide a further update when possible," it added. 

ALSO READ: Gus Atkinson’s Lord’s magic continues with five-wicket haul as England beat New Zealand by 115 runs to take 1-0 lead in Test series

 

Midnight Curfew For England Players And Staff 

Notably, England imposed a midnight curfew on players and support staff following their winter tour of Australia, where several off-field incidents attracted significant attention. 

Harry Brook was fined and formally reprimanded after a late-night altercation involving a bouncer, while Jacob Bethell received a warning over his conduct. Ben Duckett also came under scrutiny after a fan-recorded video appeared to show him intoxicated during the team's controversial mid-series break in Noosa.

Brook is England's Test vice-captain, and would therefore be the obvious choice to lead England in the second Test in the event that Stokes is left out while the ECB's investigation takes place.

This marks the latest off-field scrutiny for Stokes, who has a well-documented history of incidents, most notably the 2017 affray charge outside a Bristol nightclub that led to his temporary suspension. He was later cleared in court but missed significant cricket time. 

Atkinson, a rising star in England’s pace attack, has generally maintained a lower profile but now finds himself under the spotlight alongside his captain.

England vs New Zealand - results and schedule

First Test (Lord's) - England won by 115 runs

Second Test (The Kia Oval) - June 17-21 

Third Test (Trent Bridge) - June 25-29

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