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Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson return to England squad for 3rd New Zealand Test after written warnings

The announcement of Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson's return came little more than an hour after England were beaten by 253 runs by New Zealand in the second Test at The Oval.
 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 11:06 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 11:06 PM IST
Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson return to England squad for 3rd New Zealand Test after written warnings
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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