Ben Stokes Handshake Snubbed By Ravindra Jadeja And Washington Sundar: Aakash Chopra Slams England’s 'Drama' In 4th Test Draw

The fourth Test of the India vs England 2025 series at Old Trafford, Manchester may have ended in a draw, but the final day was anything but dull. In fact, it became the most talked-about finish of the summer — not just because Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar scored gritty centuries to deny England a win, but due to the controversy surrounding Ben Stokes’ reaction and the now-viral handshake drama.

As India played out the final session with composure, the series of events that unfolded painted a far more heated picture. Former India opener Aakash Chopra didn’t hold back, lashing out at the England skipper and questioning his intent and sportsmanship in his post-match remarks.

Jadeja, Sundar Slam Tons; India Deny England Series Win

Under pressure and trailing in the series, India found unlikely heroes in Ravindra Jadeja (109*) and Washington Sundar (101*), who batted with resolve on Day 5 to script a memorable draw. Their unbeaten partnership not only salvaged the match but kept the five-match series alive heading into the Oval decider.

However, drama peaked when England skipper Ben Stokes allegedly offered a handshake, suggesting the teams should settle for a draw — despite Jadeja being on 89 and Sundar on 80. India declined, and the pair went on to complete their centuries. The visuals of Harry Brook’s extended hand being ignored became an instant social media sensation, sparking debates about “the spirit of the game.”

"What Power Were You Trying to Show?" – Chopra Slams Stokes’ Intent

Reacting to the controversy, Aakash Chopra minced no words in criticizing Stokes’ approach.

“What power were you trying to show off? You were showing a holier-than-thou attitude for what? What spirit of the game were you talking about?” Chopra said in his YouTube video, highlighting that mandatory overs were still in play, and India had every right to continue batting.

He added that Stokes' visible agitation and the England players' animated discussions with Jadeja reflected poor sportsmanship.

“Even if one team wants to play more, you have to bowl. That’s the rule. Why should the handshake be done when the batters are on the brink of centuries?”

“Did I Ask You to Bowl Harry Brook?” – The Tactics in Question

Stokes came under further fire for bringing on part-time bowlers Harry Brook and Joe Root in the closing overs. When Jadeja and Sundar pushed on for their hundreds, Stokes reportedly remarked sarcastically about the value of scoring centuries off part-timers.

Aakash Chopra clapped back:

“Did I ask you to bowl Harry Brook? You had Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, Chris Woakes… even yourself. If you couldn’t dismiss them, that’s on your team. Don’t blame the batters for wanting their milestones.”

He called the English side's frustration misplaced, arguing that India showed resilience and had earned the right to continue.

Bazball, But Only When It Suits?

Chopra also questioned the England team’s Bazball philosophy, pointing out its contradictions.

“You’re the Bazball team that says we don’t believe in draws. But now, when India fights back, you want an early handshake? That’s not how it works.”

He praised Jadeja and Sundar for their temperament and accused England of losing composure when their tactics failed.

Test Cricket at Its Spicy Best: All Roads Lead to The Oval

While the Test technically ended in a draw, it added plenty of fire to a rivalry already brimming with intensity. With the series now at 2-1 in England’s favour, the stage is set for a blockbuster finale at The Oval.

The handshake snub, Stokes’ “attitude”, and the centurions’ resolve have reignited conversations around gamesmanship, respect, and how modern Test cricket blends drama with class.