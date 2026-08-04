/Ben Stokes in line for record BBL deal; Sydney Sixers front-runners to sign ex-England captain

Former England captain Ben Stokes is reportedly on course to become the highest-paid player in Big Bash League (BBL) history, with the Sydney Sixers emerging as the frontrunners to secure his marquee signature ahead of the 2026-27 season.
The potential record deal comes shortly after the 35-year-old all-rounder announced his retirement from international cricket in late June 2026, which has freed up his schedule for global franchise T20 leagues.
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According to the CODE Sports report, Cricket Australia is considering a revamped marquee-player structure that allows clubs to bypass the overseas player draft to sign top-tier global stars directly via a shared marquee fund.
Under the proposed model, Stokes could command a contract worth approximately AUD $600,000 (approx. USD $390,000 / Rs 3.25 crore). This potential offer would surpass the current BBL payment record held by Babar Azam, who signed a $420,000 Platinum draft deal with the Sydney Sixers for BBL 15.
The Sydney Sixers have emerged as favorites to sign Stokes due in large part to their newly appointed head coach, Matthew Mott. Mott and Stokes formed a successful partnership during Mott’s tenure as England's white-ball coach, culminating in England winning the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia - where Stokes scored a decisive unbeaten 52 in the final at the MCG.
However, the Sixers face competition from other franchises. The Hobart Hurricanes are also actively pursuing the English icon, with Cricket Tasmania CEO Dom Baker expressing strong interest in signing Stokes as a major stadium-filling drawcard.
If a deal is finalized, it will mark Stokes' return to Australia’s premier T20 competition after more than a decade. His previous and only BBL stint was during the 2014-15 season, where he played four matches as an injury replacement for the Melbourne Renegades, highlighting his debut with a explosive 77 off 37 balls against the Hobart Hurricanes.
Scheduling details remain to be worked out, as Stokes may manage his BBL commitments around personal time during the Christmas period and potential participation in other clash tournaments like South Africa's SA20.
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