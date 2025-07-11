Ben Stokes Injury Update: Will the Skipper Play On? England Sweats Over Fitness Before Crucial IND vs ENG Clash

Day 1 of the third Test between India and England at the iconic Lord’s cricket ground was dominated by Joe Root’s masterclass and England’s composed batting performance — but it ended with a concerning cloud over captain Ben Stokes’s fitness. Stokes, a cornerstone of England’s Test revival and their talismanic leader, appeared to suffer a groin injury late on July 10. While he battled through pain and continued batting, receiving on-field treatment, his hobbling between the wickets was evident and worrying. England, who won the toss and chose to bat first, closed the day at 251/4 with Root unbeaten on 99 and Stokes on 39.

Joe Root Anchors England with Vintage Display

Former skipper Joe Root once again rose to the occasion with an elegant, unbeaten 99 — just one run shy of his 37th Test century and what would be his record-extending eighth century at Lord’s. His knock, laced with classic cover drives and deft glances, was the backbone of England’s innings. Root displayed remarkable composure against India’s bowling attack, resisting short bursts of pressure from Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja. If he reaches his hundred early on Day 2, he will further strengthen his case as the modern-day king of Test batting at home.

Stokes’s Fitness Woes Return at Crucial Juncture

Stokes’s latest injury setback comes at a pivotal time. At 34, the England captain has battled a series of fitness issues — including knee surgery in 2023 and two hamstring injuries in the past eight months. Recently regaining full all-rounder status, he had begun contributing with the ball again — a balance England desperately needed. But his latest groin issue could derail not just this Test but England’s broader plans for the rest of the series and the looming Ashes tour to Australia later this year.

Vice-captain Ollie Pope acknowledged the growing concern. “Fingers crossed it’s nothing too serious and he can do something magic and come back strong,” said Pope. “We’ve got a big Test over the next four days and two more big ones coming up, so it’s important to manage him smartly.”

Notably, Stokes was “not seen” post-stumps, further fueling speculation around the extent of the injury. England’s medical team is expected to monitor him closely overnight, with updates likely before play resumes on Day 2.

India Struggle to Break Through Despite Pant Injury Blow

India endured a tough day in the field, managing just four wickets while watching Root and Stokes stitch a steady partnership. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj bowled with intent, but on a flat Lord’s wicket, breakthroughs were hard to come by. Compounding India’s woes was an injury to star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. The left-hander hurt his finger while attempting to stop a leg-side delivery from Bumrah. After receiving on-field treatment, Pant walked off and was replaced by Dhruv Jurel behind the stumps. Team India’s Nitish Kumar Reddy offered little clarity post-match: “I’ve just come off the field. I don’t know anything yet. We’ll hear more tomorrow morning,” he said.

Pant’s absence, even temporary, is a setback for India — both behind the stumps and in their middle-order batting lineup. The team will be hoping for a quick recovery ahead of crucial matches in Manchester and The Oval.